Chicago, IL

This fast-growing Chicago startup is trying out a 4-day workweek

By Jim Dallke
Chicago Business Journal
 16 days ago
One Chicago startup is helping employees combat burnout with an interesting new benefit: a four-day workweek. Clearcover, a fast-growing startup that raised $200 million earlier this spring, has given its more than 300 employees the option to work just four days a week during the months of July and August. In company surveys, Clearcover employees reported that the toll of the pandemic and the complexities of remote work were resulting in increased stress and the need for more mental health support, CEO Kyle Nakatsuji said. So to help workers lower their stress levels, Clearcover opted for three-day weekends this summer.

Chicago Business Journal

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

The Chicago Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/chicago
