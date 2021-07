NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 06: Earl Watson of the Phoenix Suns (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors will not only have to figure out what the next steps of the franchise will look like considering that Kyle Lowry could be on the move this offseason, but they must also replace several trusted assistant coaches. The latest reports seem to suggest that Earl Watson has been selected as one of Nick Nurse’s right-hand men.