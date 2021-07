If you thought this summer was a big one for concerts, you haven't seen anything yet. This fall will see multiple major concerts coming to our area. Just announced, Multi-platinum country star Gary Allan will be coming back to the Hawkeye State for another concert. The 'Best I Ever Had' singer just came through to Iowa for the Fayette County Fair with Sara Evans. It looks like Allan loved the Iowa audience so much that he decided to come back here in the fall.