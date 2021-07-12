The Miners Jubilee parade will happen after all.

The parade had been in jeopardy due to a lack of entries, even though other Miners Jubilee events return this weekend after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. But a late flurry of entries was enough to justify the parade Saturday morning, July 17.As of Monday, July 12, there were 26 entries, just four short of the minimum of 30 that Shelly Cutler, executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, had hoped to have signed up.

“It’s a far cry from what we’re used to seeing,” Cutler said. “But it’s enough to make people happy.”

Cutler said several community members stepped up to participate in the parade, many of which have never participated before. They wanted the parade to happen, so they took it into their own hands.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Baker Middle School as usual. Entries will head east on Broadway to Second, south on Second to Valley, east on Valley to Main, then north on Main to the end at Madison. There will not be an announcer, Cutler said.