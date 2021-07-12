Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker County, OR

Miners Jubilee parade will happen

By Joanna Mann jmann@bakercityherald.com
Posted by 
Baker City Herald
Baker City Herald
 16 days ago

The Miners Jubilee parade will happen after all.

The parade had been in jeopardy due to a lack of entries, even though other Miners Jubilee events return this weekend after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. But a late flurry of entries was enough to justify the parade Saturday morning, July 17.As of Monday, July 12, there were 26 entries, just four short of the minimum of 30 that Shelly Cutler, executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, had hoped to have signed up.

“It’s a far cry from what we’re used to seeing,” Cutler said. “But it’s enough to make people happy.”

Cutler said several community members stepped up to participate in the parade, many of which have never participated before. They wanted the parade to happen, so they took it into their own hands.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Baker Middle School as usual. Entries will head east on Broadway to Second, south on Second to Valley, east on Valley to Main, then north on Main to the end at Madison. There will not be an announcer, Cutler said.

Comments / 1

Baker City Herald

Baker City Herald

Baker City, OR
206
Followers
57
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Baker City Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Baker County, OR
Baker County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miners#Jubilee#Baker Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
ABC News

It's a keeper: Caeleb Dressel wins Olympic gold on his own

TOKYO -- Caeleb Dressel tossed his gold medal from a winning relay at the Tokyo Olympics to a teammate in the stands. He’s keeping his second one. Dressel edged defending champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia in a thrilling finish to win the 100-meter freestyle on Thursday and earn his first individual Olympic gold.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

CDC yet to release COVID data behind mask reversal

More than a day after issuing new guidance that vaccinated people should wear masks indoors – recommendations that are likely to affect millions of Americans in the form of private and public mask mandates – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to release the data behind its decision.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Bob Odenkirk recovering from 'heart related' issue after collapse on 'Better Call Saul' set

Actor Bob Odenkirk was stable and recovering Wednesday, a day after he collapsed on the set of his AMC series, "Better Call Saul," his representatives confirmed. Odenkirk, 58, was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and prompted worry from friends and fans as uncertainty about his condition lingered into the morning. His representatives said in a statement that he was in "stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident."
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. economy grows solidly in second quarter; weekly jobless claims fall

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth solidly in the second quarter as massive government aid and vaccinations against COVID-19 fueled spending on travel-related services. Gross domestic product increased at a 6.5% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said on Thursday in its advance estimate of second-quarter GDP....

Comments / 1

Community Policy