PORTLAND, OR – The driver who intentionally caused a serious head-on crash on July 21 has been arrested thanks to tips from the public. After the crash, Portland Police Assault Detectives initially ran the license plate of the suspect vehicle, but discovered that it had been purchased and never registered in the buyer’s name. After releasing photographs taken at the scene, they received numerous tips from the public that led the identification of the suspect. Tips from the public also led to the location of the suspect vehicle. The female seen in the photo driving the vehicle switched places with the suspect after he caused the crash. She has been identified.