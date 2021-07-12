FIFA 22 is coming to PC in October, but it’s going to be missing features again

One of my earliest college memories was the seemingly nightly FIFA showdowns between friends and myself in my dorm on a PS2. Being at a party school like FSU well before the modern age of competitive gaming as we know it, a night of video games wasn’t exactly high on most students’ lists on a Friday night. But while my roommate and his friends were out till the crack of dawn hitting up frat parties and the Strip on Tennessee Street, I and a few other digital degenerates could be found crowded around a small tube TV, fueled by soda and junk food, sleeplessly slamming away at our controllers in hopes of grinding out one more win before the sun came up. After all, games might end, but bragging rights are forever.