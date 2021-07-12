Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

FIFA 22 is coming to PC in October, but it’s going to be missing features again

By Andrew Farrell
pcinvasion.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIFA 21 didn’t exactly have the best PC launch imaginable. I say that because PC players did get the game, albeit the last-gen version of it. The developer did this to “keep minimum specs down,” which doesn’t make a lot of sense. Regardless, FIFA 22 has received an October release date and will arrive on the PC this year, alongside previous and current generation consoles. Unfortunately, the PC version is getting cheated again. One of the major promised features will be entirely absent from the PC version, much to the chagrin of many considering a purchase.

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#Stadia#Ea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
FIFA 21
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
FIFA
Related
FIFAaltchar.com

EA confirm FIFA 22 PC version can be installed on multiple machines

Yesterday we reported that FIFA 22 on Steam has an odd notice which states that the game can be installed on only one machine. FIFA fans on Reddit and social media were, as expected, disappointed and livid to find out that the publisher EA would limit the PC version of the game in such a way but luckily, this was a simple mistake that has been removed from Steam in the meantime.
FIFAgaminginstincts.com

Fifa 23 to go Free-To-Play – Rumor

Last week Konami decided to rename their Soccer game, Pro Evolution Soccer in the west and Winning Eleven in Japan, as eFootball globally. As part of the decision, it was also announced that the game would be a free-to-play title, released digitally and supported by yearly updates instead of yearly releases. This was a smart play to compete with the franchise’s biggest rival Fifa.
FIFAEurogamer.net

FIFA 22 PC does not have a one machine limit, EA inists

EA has insisted FIFA 22 on PC does not have a one machine limit, despite the fact the game's Steam page said it did. Fans spotted a line on FIFA 22's Steam page yesterday that sparked a backlash: "one machine activation limit." Here's how it looked yesterday, via a screenshot...
FIFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

EA confirms FIFA 22 PC limitation on Steam was a bug

EA has confirmed that a Steam description for FIFA 22 what it said the game will have a single computer limit on PC was a bug. This confirmation comes through of Eurogamer, what reached out to EA after fans saw a line yesterday on the FIFA 22 Steam page that said “activation limit of a team”. Yesterday that’s what the Steam listing said, but today that line has completely disappeared.
FIFAPosted by
FanSided

Why FIFA 22 won’t have HyperMotion on PC

EA Sports recently revealed FIFA 22 and while the game is coming to all the usual platforms, only next-gen consoles will feature what the developer is referring to as “HyperMotion” gameplay — a new type of technology that combines machine learning with 11v11 motion capture to produce animations in real time.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Riders Republic Delayed Again - Until October 28th

If you’ve been patiently waiting to get your extreme on in Riders Republic, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer for Ubisoft’s open world multiplayer sports playground. Originally planned to release on September 2nd, Ubisoft will delay the game until October 28th in order to ensure the best possible experience.
FIFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

FIFA 22 activation will not be limited to a single PC, says EA

Steam set off the alarms when the following message appeared on the page of FIFA 22, the new installment of the EA Sports football simulator: “Activation limit of a machine”. A priori, that seemed to suggest that the title could only be played on a single computer. However, Electronic Arts itself has denied it in statements to Eurogamer. In addition, as published by the British media, the Steam page no longer shows that message.
FIFAgoal.com

FIFA 22 gameplay: HyperMotion, composed ball control & new features vs FIFA 21

The latest version of the game promises to harness the power of next gen consoles using brand new HyperMotion technology. FIFA 22 promises huge gameplay changes for the latest edition of the best-selling football franchise, powered by next-gen HyperMotion gameplay technology. HyperMotion is only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series...
Video GamesGematsu

Super Robot Wars 30 for PC coming west on October 28 [Update]

Bandai Namco will release the PC version of Super Robot Wars 30 in the west alongside its Japanese and Asian release on October 28, according to its newly launched Steam page. PlayStation 4 and Switch versions are also due out in Japan and Asia with English subtitles on the same date.
Video GamesWired

Valve’s Steam Deck Will Take PC Games on the Go This December

Sick of waiting for your favorite PC games to come to Switch? Valve today unveiled its rumored Steam Deck, a handheld machine for PC gaming. It’s due out December 2021 and has models priced at $399, $529 and $649—scaled by storage and processing speed. The Steam Deck’s big pitch is...
FIFArealsport101.com

EA display key new features in official FIFA 22 gameplay reveal

New animations and rewritten mechanics make for incredible gameplay. The last of EA's spotlight showcase events has now been and gone with FIFA 22's official gameplay reveal available to watch now. With several key new features coming to FIFA 22, EA has shown off some of the new gameplay features...
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Is a Punk-ish F2P FPS Coming to PC, Consoles

Ubisoft has announced Tom Clancy’s XDefiant as a 6v6 free-to-play first-person arena shooter coming to PC and consoles. Executive producer Mark Rubin and creative director Jason Schroeder describe Tom Clancy’s XDefiant as “fast-paced firefights meets punk rock mosh pit.” They aim to provide realistic gunplay, a standout cast of characters, and personalized classes, with players able to choose among four factions: Echelon, Outcasts, Cleaners, and Wolves. These groups have their own unique traits and abilities that will be essential for competitive play across the game’s familiar locations, with Ubisoft saying that the cast of Defiants will grow post-launch. See the reveal trailer below.
Video Gamessvg.com

GTA Online On PC Is Missing Out On A Huge Upgrade

Many Rockstar fans still cling to the hope that they will get a "Grand Theft Auto 6" someday, but the "GTA 5" and "GTA Online" community are still fairly active in spite of the fact that the game is nearly a decade old. In terms of sales, "GTA 5" had its best year ever in 2020, with players still seeking to collect the rarest vehicles and most powerful weapons the game has to offer.
FIFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

FIFA 22: EA justifies why the game is not the ‘next gen’ version on PC

That FIFA 22 on PC will not be the next generation version is something that Electronic Arts has already confirmed officially, but so far it had not delved into the reasons for that decision. PC Gamer has asked directly for the reasons and EA has answered that the new technologies implemented in the game (HyperMotion, for example) would have increased significantly the minimum requirements.
FIFAPosted by
PC Gamer

EA doesn't want to exclude some of FIFA 22's PC players, so it's excluding all of them

You want the truth, by which I mean FIFA 22's next-gen Hypermotion technology? You can't handle the truth!. Yes, Electronic Arts has laid down the law on FIFA 22's PC version, which is essentially the last-gen console version. FIFA 22 is being marketed on its 'HyperMotion' technology, which is a combination of motion capture and an algorithm trained on "8.7 million frames of advanced match capture", which then "writes new animations in real time to create organic football movement across a variety of interactions on the pitch."
FIFArealsport101.com

VOLTA won't be left behind in FIFA 22 with new features inbound

Take it to the streets or wherever else you fancy in FIFA 22. There will be loads of changes in FIFA 22 and EA's newest mode VOLTA won't be left behind!. The main attractions ahead of the game are unsurprisingly Career Mode and Ultimate Team, but EA has promised changes to VOLTA too.
FIFASB Nation

Former Gunner Alex Scott to feature in next FIFA installment

One of my earliest college memories was the seemingly nightly FIFA showdowns between friends and myself in my dorm on a PS2. Being at a party school like FSU well before the modern age of competitive gaming as we know it, a night of video games wasn’t exactly high on most students’ lists on a Friday night. But while my roommate and his friends were out till the crack of dawn hitting up frat parties and the Strip on Tennessee Street, I and a few other digital degenerates could be found crowded around a small tube TV, fueled by soda and junk food, sleeplessly slamming away at our controllers in hopes of grinding out one more win before the sun came up. After all, games might end, but bragging rights are forever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy