FIFA 22 is coming to PC in October, but it’s going to be missing features again
FIFA 21 didn’t exactly have the best PC launch imaginable. I say that because PC players did get the game, albeit the last-gen version of it. The developer did this to “keep minimum specs down,” which doesn’t make a lot of sense. Regardless, FIFA 22 has received an October release date and will arrive on the PC this year, alongside previous and current generation consoles. Unfortunately, the PC version is getting cheated again. One of the major promised features will be entirely absent from the PC version, much to the chagrin of many considering a purchase.www.pcinvasion.com
