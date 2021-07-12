In wake of Florida condo collapse, Jersey City mayor looks to tighten infrastructure inspections

The state plans to replace all lead water service lines within the next decade — helping put an end to lead poisoning found in old housing stock and schools. On Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law three bills that will require mandatory inventory of the service lines, remove restrictions so towns and water companies have more options to pay for the pipe replacements, enforce regular inspections and remediations for lead in rental properties, and establish a new education program on lead-based paint hazards for both tenants and landlords.