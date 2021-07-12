Cancel
In wake of Florida condo collapse, Jersey City mayor looks to tighten infrastructure inspections

By Leah Mishkin
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 16 days ago
Calling disaster ‘catastrophic and sad,’ Mayor Steve Fulop says his new legislation would create transparency. It’s a wake up call for some local leaders whose cities house scores of high-rise buildings. In the wake of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is tightening safety rules on buildings in an effort to avoid a disaster like the one still playing out.

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

