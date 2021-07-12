In wake of Florida condo collapse, Jersey City mayor looks to tighten infrastructure inspections
Calling disaster ‘catastrophic and sad,’ Mayor Steve Fulop says his new legislation would create transparency. It’s a wake up call for some local leaders whose cities house scores of high-rise buildings. In the wake of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is tightening safety rules on buildings in an effort to avoid a disaster like the one still playing out.www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 2