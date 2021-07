WASHINGTON, DC – The Defund the Police movement launched by Democrats in America has failed. It’s over. It didn’t work. In fact, in lead to more violent crime than at almost any other point in our nation’s history. Now, many of America’s biggest “Defund the Police” barkers of 2020, such as D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser are retreating from their former rally cry and trying to get a grip on violence that is destroying their cities.