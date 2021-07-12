Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Black church plays key role in reducing health disparities within communities of color

By Michelle London
kjrh.com
 16 days ago

Throughout the pandemic, Black churches across America have played a key role in reducing vaccine hesitancy. Now, faith leaders want to do more, shifting their focus to other health issues in hopes they can reduce disparities within the Black and brown community. For more than a year here at New...

www.kjrh.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Black Churches#Health Disparities#Congregational Church#New Hope Church#African American#Covid#Inner City Health Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Mental Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Mental Health Disparities by Race

Every year, approximately 43.8 million American adults suffer from some form of mental illness. There are many types of mental illnesses that a person may suffer from such as depression, schizophrenia or anxiety. Even though mental illness affects all ages and races, certain racial groups may be disproportionately affected. Understanding...
Healthbransontrilakesnews.com

Michele Dean takes on new role at Faith Community Health

Faith Community Health (FAiTH) announced Michele Dean was named the organization’s new Director of Development and Community Partnerships. Dean assumed her new position on July 5. “I feel it’s very important to be intentional about meeting the needs of those in our community who do not have access to healthcare,”...
Charlotte, NCLongview News-Journal

Workplace Health Disparities: A Total Worker Health Perspective

During this webinar, hosted June 2021, the NIOSH Total Worker Health® Webinar series took a closer look at workplace health disparities. NIOSH speakers Constance Franklin and Michael Flynn were joined by Dr. Kendra Jason from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for an engaging discussion on the relationship between work, health, and inequity. The speakers shared strategies to address workplace health disparities and answered questions from the audience.
Stanford, CANews-Medical.net

Study reveals disparities in heart failure diagnosis within clinical practices

Many heart failure diagnoses may be missed in a primary care setting. Women, Black adults and individuals with lower net worth are significantly more likely to be diagnosed with heart failure in an acute care setting such as the emergency room or during a hospitalization, even if they reported symptoms of heart failure during a routine, outpatient health care appointment during the previous six months, according to new research published today in Circulation: Heart Failure, an American Heart Association journal.
Advocacymibluesperspectives.com

Blue Cross Pledges to Reduce Racial Disparities in Maternal Health

Shalon Irving was excited to become a mother. As an epidemiologist with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a lieutenant commander with the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, Irving was a highly educated and motivated woman. She found out she was pregnant while deployed with the...
Mental HealthIndianapolis Recorder

COVID’s lingering effects on mental health hit Black community hard

While many of us are celebrating the end of mask mandates and trying to find a new normal post-COVID-19, a large percentage of the population has been affected in ways we never imagined when the pandemic struck. We have a new mental health crisis that we cannot ignore, and it’s hitting the Black community especially hard.
Food & DrinksNews-Medical.net

Community health workers play an integral role in identifying patients' social needs

Addressing patients' health-related social needs, like housing and food security, is integral to patient care. Federally Qualified Health Centers are leaders in screening for and addressing patients' health-related social needs. However, screening practices vary. This variation is relatively unexplored, particularly with regards to organizational and state policy influences. Study authors conducted in-person, qualitative interviews at Michigan FQHCs to examine how screening approaches vary in the context of statewide social needs screening initiatives and structural factors. They identified four themes:
CancerNews-Medical.net

Same-day screening and health education program seeks to reduce disparities of preventable cancers

Evidence shows that early detection and treatment of cancer can significantly improve health outcomes, however women in Mississippi, particularly in underserved populations, experience the worst health outcomes for cervical, breast, and oropharyngeal cancer. A new publication from Michelle Williams, associate professor at George Mason University's College of Health and Human...
Healthpttcnetwork.org

Reducing Community Trauma, Repairing Communities

Each of us can look in our own communities to see that racism, the COVID-19 pandemic, poverty, natural disasters, violence and many other individual and community-based traumas have an effect on the overall health of a community and their readiness to address prevention issues. We want to know what more...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Health Leaders Seek to Overcome Racial Health Disparities

A few years ago, when Vivian Calloway had a life-threatening allergic reaction to something she ate, she was lucky to be at a church breakfast, surrounded by friends and medical professionals. “We were all eating and all of a sudden, I could feel my body swelling up,” said the 64-year-old...
Indianapolis, INIndianapolis Recorder

Hayes: Black librarians play integral but unseen role in helping community

Currently, I serve as the vice president of the Black Caucus of the American Library Association (BCALA). Last year BCALA reached 50 years of service to the community in the form of librarianship. Due to COVID-19 and the subsequent quarantine, we were unable to celebrate this milestone fully. Thankfully, this year we will be able to celebrate, albeit virtually at the National Conference for Librarians of Color XI that runs from July 27 to Aug. 1. This will be a time for celebration and learning. Nigerian playwright, Nobel Prize recipient and author of the upcoming novel “Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth,” Wole Soyinka will be speaking as well as famed authors Nikki Giovanni, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Erica Armstrong Dunbar, Charlamagne Tha God, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson and Jason Reynolds. Librarians and educators are encouraged to attend, and continuing education credits will be provided. Registration discounts are available for BCALA members and current college students.
Madison, WIfox47.com

New program aims to improve LGBTQ+ health care

You can probably trace your feelings about health care to the last time you went to the doctor. Was it a good visit, and did you feel seen and heard? Not everyone can say yes, and that can be true for people in the LGBTQ+ community. That's why a new fellowship program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison could be a game-changer and lead to systemic change in health care.
Health ServicesPosted by
The Center Square

Report highlights health care disparities in New Jersey

(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s poverty rate was up 25% between 2009 and 2019 for male-headed households, according to a new report from the United Health Foundation. The 2021 Health Disparities report looks at more than 30 health-related measures gleaned from data collected by the foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of UnitedHealth Group. The data can include education levels, poverty levels and income equality along with basic health measures such as diabetes rates, health care costs and infant mortality rates, according to Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, part of UnitedHealth Group.
Mental Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Effects of Discrimination on Mental Health and Well-Being

As a nation, America has turned its attention to issues of racial injustice and discrimination. It’s caused institutions at all levels to examine their practices and policies. But as this critical work is underway, communities of color and minorities are still living in systems rife with disparities and prejudice. While news coverage of extreme acts of racial discrimination, hate and violence has spurred action, at a personal level this heightened sense of awareness can heavily impact the mental health and well-being of individuals in these communities.
Maryland Statewypr.org

New Report Examines Health Disparities In Maryland

A new report by the United Health Foundation sheds light on how health disparities have evolved in Maryland and across the country. Dr. Rhonda Randall, senior advisor to the United Health Foundation, said one of the most concerning trends in Maryland is a sharp rise in diabetes among certain racial groups.
Healthcysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

Couple’s Goal: Health Equity for Black and Minority CF Community

Diagnostic odysseys are common for people with rare diseases. But for Terry Wright, it took 54 years of gastrointestinal pain, lungs clogged with mucus, countless emergency room trips to treat pneumonia, and surgeries to get to the bottom of a disease that should have been clear from the beginning: cystic fibrosis (CF).
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Primary care plays key role in vaccinating older individuals

(HealthDay)—Primary care physicians have been the largest provider of vaccinations for older individuals, according to a study published online in the July 1 issue of the Annals of Family Medicine. Elizabeth Wilkinson, from the Robert Graham Center for Policy Studies in Family Medicine and Primary Care in Washington, D.C., and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy