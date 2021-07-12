Cancel
Swansea, MA

Swansea Mystery Mammal Might Be a Monkey

By Gazelle
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to wild and random animals, Swansea seems to be the hotspot on the SouthCoast. Swansea is best known for its majestic swans and roadside sheep, but could a monkey be added to the list as well?. Over the weekend, resident Lisa Aguiar spotted something in her backyard...

