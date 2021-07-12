Swansea Mystery Mammal Might Be a Monkey

LOVELL — The Summer Speaker Series at the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library continues with a Zoom presentation by the Marine Mammals of Maine on Thursday, July 22 at 7 p.m. If you haven’t heard of MMOME before, they are a fast-growing, non-profit organization dedicated to marine mammal and sea turtle response, rescue, care, research and education in Maine. They respond to stranded marine animals from Kittery to Rockland, which includes many seals (300 this last year), sometimes whales, and sea turtles. One of the biggest issues they come across is incorrect human interaction with these animals, and all of this could be remedied by spreading the knowledge on how to properly react to these animals.