Lightning celebrate another Stanley Cup win with boat parade

It looks like we now know which Tampa Bay Lightning player damaged the Stanley Cup during the team's boat parade. Let us start off by saying no one in their right mind would damage the trophy on purpose and that it was a complete accident, but… it was Pat Maroon. Bang, there it is! General manager Julien BriseBois revealed that the cup was broken when a player attempted to lift it up for the fans in rainy weather, and it looks like it was the one, the one, Big Rig himself.