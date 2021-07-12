Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Leonard Fournette training with Ja Morant

By Brandon Thornton
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, and hero of the postseason, Leonard Fournette has been working out with one of the “next big things” in the NBA, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant as seen on video per Bleacher Report’s Twitter account. In one way or another, professional atheltes are freaks...

thepewterplank.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

116K+
Followers
308K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Memphis Grizzlies#American Football#Nba#Bleacher Report#Brgridiron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLxflnewsroom.com

Jousters TE De’Quan Hampton Signs With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Spring League put together a successful season in 2021, as eight teams battled it out for six weeks to see who would come out on top. Ultimately, the Linemen defeated the Jousters in the Mega Bowl, and took home the championship trophy. All eight groups featured talented players, but...
NFLhypebeast.com

Take A Closer Look at Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Ring

Last night’s ring ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa, Florida saw the players, coaches, and staff of Tampa Bay Buccaneers receive their NFL Super Bowl LV championship rings. Fans were quick to comment on the massive, diamond-encrusted rings when the legendary Tom Brady along with Leonard Fournette...
NFLYardbarker

Breaking down the Falcons rival: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Episode 11 of Talkin’ Birdy — our Falcons podcast here at SportsTalkATL — is here. Matt Karoly, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon continue the NFC South series breaking down the Falcons division rivals. This week, the hosts are joined by Trevor Sikkema, who is a Senior NFL Writer at The Draft Network, as they discuss a bevy of topics regarding the miraculous turnaround from Tampa Bay, who were heading into their bye week 7-5 last season. Sikkema is a draft guy at heart, so to hear his perspective on the Bucs and Falcons’ 2021 draft classes is worth the price of admission alone — hint: good news for Atlanta fans. We discuss more about Tampa’s roster and Trevor’s thoughts on both team’s 2021 outlook. You can find Talkin’ Birdy wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. You can also watch the episode on our YouTube channel below. Don’t forget to like and subscribe!
NFLSportsGrid

Early Fantasy Football Outlooks: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Backs

In the world of fantasy football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back situation is as murky as ever, and it feels like this is going to be tough to manage all season long with guys sharing touches. Leonard Fournette was the guy most used toward the end of the season and throughout the playoffs, while at the beginning of last season, it was Ronald Jones. Giovanni Bernard enters the mix as that third-down veteran back that they’ll bring in if anything should happen to Fournette or Rojo. Keyshawn Vaughn was a third-round draft pick but seems to be on the roster bubble this year after Bruce Arians shared some frustration after Vaughn skipped out on OTAs. He may be able to resurrect himself with another team, but it’s hard to see it happening with the Bucs.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: It’s official, Tom Brady not human

The Tampa Bay Times reports have confirmed that Tom Brady played his entire debut season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a torn MCL. We can now say officially say with confidence that Tom Brady is not of this Earth. You know it’s funny. After the Buccaneers Super Bowl parade,...
NFLDaily Journal

Fantasy football draft: Where to target Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

For the seventh time in seven NFL seasons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans had over 1,000 receiving yards in 2020 and was a big part of the team's Super Bowl LV championship run. Below, we look at Mike Evans' 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.
NFLYardbarker

Tampa Bay Buccaneers may face consequences over Tom Brady’s MCL injury

NFL fans recently hailed Tom Brady a hero following his Super Bowl win last year. Apparently, Brady also played the entire 2020 season on a torn MCL. Quite amazing for one of football’s greatest players ever. However, while heroic, Brady’s injury may come with punishment for Tampa Bay. According to...
NFLneworleanssaints.com

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 on Fox, and travel to Tampa for a 7:20 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, Dec. 19 on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." The Saints fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers 30-20 in the NFC Divisional Round in the 2020 playoffs.
NFLrochesterfirst.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to visit White House for Super Bowl celebration

TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to the White House for the first time ever to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl LV victory. According to an Associated Press report, the Bucs are visiting the White House this Tuesday. This will be the first time a team...
Atlanta, GAallfans.co

NFC South Preview 2.0: Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Trevor Sikkema

The Atlanta Hawks have a pivotal offseason ahead of them. Even outside of bringing back John Collins, Travis Schlenk will have some pocket change to add a couple of free agents to round out the roster. He should consider Lonzo Ball, who is just 23-years-old and will be a restricted free agent. This means the Pelicans can match any offer sheet to retain him or even use him as a sign-and-trade piece — identical to the Collins situation in Atlanta.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 former Tampa Bay Buccaneers that deserve Super Bowl rings

The 2020/2021 Buccaneers are getting their Super Bowl rings tonight, but there are plenty of other players throughout franchise history that deserve a similar honor. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finally set to receive their Super Bowl rings. It has been several months since the Bucs dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and tonight caps off the final honors for one of the most impressive seasons in NFL history.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Unveil Stunning Diamond Championship Rings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the champions of the National Football League. They can officially show off now that they have their rings. Members of the team — from the players to the coaching staff, to the front office — gathered together for a special ceremony on Thursday evening. The Buccaneers were presented with their official Super Bowl LV rings. And let us be the first to say, these rings are not your average Super Bowl championship rings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy