Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Leonard Fournette training with Ja Morant

In the world of fantasy football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back situation is as murky as ever, and it feels like this is going to be tough to manage all season long with guys sharing touches. Leonard Fournette was the guy most used toward the end of the season and throughout the playoffs, while at the beginning of last season, it was Ronald Jones. Giovanni Bernard enters the mix as that third-down veteran back that they’ll bring in if anything should happen to Fournette or Rojo. Keyshawn Vaughn was a third-round draft pick but seems to be on the roster bubble this year after Bruce Arians shared some frustration after Vaughn skipped out on OTAs. He may be able to resurrect himself with another team, but it’s hard to see it happening with the Bucs.