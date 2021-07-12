Shady Grove, Rockville Metro Stations Will Close Sept. 11-Dec. 4
The Shady Grove and Rockville Metro stations will close from Sept. 11-Dec. 4 for canopy improvements and other work, a statement from Montgomery County reminds residents. Metro will replace the platform canopy at the Rockville station, “where the concrete beam structures, original to construction in the 1980s, are deteriorating,” the county said. Also, new LED skylights, an upgraded speaker system, digital screens for passengers and CCTV security cameras will be installed. According to Metro, pre-construction activities for the project will start this summer.www.mymcmedia.org
