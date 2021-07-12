Breaking Down Darren Agu's De-Commitment, Previewing Jaylen Sneed and Benjamin Morrison Announcements

It was a busy weekend for Notre Dame and will be an even busier week on the recruiting trail. Notre Dame suffered a decommitment, threw out a huge defensive line offer for 2022 and there are two top targets set to make their decision public this week.

Those were two very important topics in today's podcast.

We begin the episode by discussing what led to the decommitment of defensive end Darren Agu, who made his announcement this weekend. We discuss what's next at the position and how his decommitment impacts the offer to Top 100 defensive tackle Hero Kanu.

We also talk about how this impacts the recruitment of top defensive line target Anthony Lucas.

Next we preview the pending decisions by linebacker Jaylen Sneed (Monday) and cornerback Benjamin Morrison (Thursday), who are set to make public commitments this week.

