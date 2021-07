A keyboard can reveal a lot about its user. Depending upon the design and layout, they can divulge whether you’re a gamer, your color preferences, the software you regularly use and even what you like to snack upon at the desk (“Why yes, I do love chocolate chip cookies! How did you know?”). With an ever increasing selection of keyboards being designed, it’s easy to express yourself beyond the standard model that came with your desktop or to use externally with a laptop. Which brings us to Azio, a keyboard brand offering input devices with a unique and indelible sense of style.