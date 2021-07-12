Disneyland set to reopen its Jungle Cruise ride, minus the racially insensitive stereotypes

Florida is known how having many things — Disney World, Universal Studios, heat, rain, humidity, beaches, and gators. Because of Florida’s swampy climate, there are many alligators around the state. If we are technical, there are approximately 1.25 million gators in the state of Florida, and they can be found in any body of water. We have recently reported on Disney becoming a little more strict on trapping gators and removing them from the property, and it looks like they may have a new gator to find at Magic Kingdom!