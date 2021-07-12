Cancel
Valley City, ND

Monroe Doctrine to Perform July 14 City Park Bandshell

By Steve Urness
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Monroe Doctrine will be bringing their music to the City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, July 14 starting at 7:15 pm. The Monroe Doctrine Bluegrass Band is the house bluegrass band at the Vault Coffee Shop and Arts Center in Valley City. The opportunity to play high-level bluegrass music draws the group together every other Thursday evening. They are veterans of bluegrass bands in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Maryland. The crew draws heavily upon the classic bluegrass sounds of the first and second generation musicians mixed with music from contemporary bluegrass and Americana artists. In this family-friendly concert, expect hot fiddle tunes, slow waltzes, songs about the old home place, gospel classics, and original tunes and songs.

