Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch Tilda Swinton wander in the ‘Memoria’ teaser

By Nick Johnston
vanyaland.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember how, a few years ago, State Department employees were hearing weird sounds in Cuba and then started feeling really weird? Like they had a concussion or something? Well, no one has been able to ever really figure out what the hell happened there (microwave emitters have been blamed, but it’s an ongoing mystery that may never be solved), much like you may not be able to understand Memoria on anything other than a sensory level. Directed by the master Apichatpong Weerasethakul, best known to American audiences for directing the Palme D’or-winning Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, Memoria stars Tilda Swinton as a tourist who hears an odd noise one morning and then starts to have a weird experience as she wanders through Colombia. It’s Weerasethakul’s first English-language film, and Neon dropped a teaser for the film earlier on Monday. It’s a good way to put 111 seconds of much-needed beauty in your life.

vanyaland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Department#American#Neon#Palme D Or#Academy Award#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCollider

Bill Murray Boards Wes Anderson's Next Movie With Tilda Swinton

Bill Murray has just officially joined Tilda Swinton as part of the cast of Wes Anderson's new Spain-set film, per a report from Variety. Plot details for the new film are currently unknown, but rumors have been going around that it will be a love story of sorts. Production on the new movie will begin in August of this year, a month before Anderson's The French Dispatch is even released theatrically. Swinton joined the currently untitled film back in June, and it seems likely that more casting updates will be revealed shortly.
MoviesSFGate

Tilda Swinton Calls on Streamers to Build Cinemas Across the Globe, Talks Gender Pay Gap

Tilda Swinton has called on streaming platforms to build cinemas across the globe to prove their commitment to the film industry. “I want to see them building and renovating and putting back into every village in the world where they can reach, cinemas where people can have this life experience,” said Swinton, Variety’s recent cover star, during a Women in Motion talk at Cannes.
Movieskiss951.com

Tilda Swinton Pranks Co-Star Timothée Chalamet At Cannes Festival

After Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch premiered at the Cannes Film Festival yesterday (July 13), Tilda Swinton decided to prank one of her co-stars. As we previously reported, standing ovations have long been a dramatic feature of Cannes Film Festival premieres – so much so that Adam Driver lit up a cigarette during his movie Annette. This time, the Suspiria actress was caught on camera (and jumbo screen) sticking her “Tilda Swinton” reserved seat sign, on the back of co-star Timothée Chalamet without him knowing.
MoviesDeadline

Tilda Swinton Starrer ‘Memoria’ Sells To MUBI In Key Markets; Buyer Also Takes ‘Prayers For The Stolen’ From The Match Factory — Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Indie distributor and SVOD service MUBI is continuing its remarkable buying spree at Cannes 2021. The growing player has taken rights from The Match Factory to Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Cannes Competition drama Memoria for Germany, Italy, Latin America (excluding Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador) and India. Palme d’Or winner Weerasethakul...
Entertainment940wfaw.com

Industry News: Tilda Swinton, Bridgerton, Broadway and More!

PAWESOME AWARDS AT CANNES: Tilda Swinton and Sean Baker accepted awards on behalf of their doggie film friends at the Palm Dog Awards at Cannes on Friday. Swinton accepted on behalf of her trio of spaniels who appeared in The Souvenir Part II. Baker arrived at the ceremony with his own dogs, and accepted on behalf of Sophie, who appeared in Red Rocket.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Tilda Swinton and Honor Swinton Byrne Showcase Their Red Carpet Range in Cannes

Red carpet appearances from Honor Swinton Byrne, the 23-year-old daughter of fellow actor Tilda Swinton, are few and far between. In fact, a significant number of them have taken place at the Cannes Film Festival, which Swinton Byrne attended alongside her mother both in 2019 and just this week. On both occasions, the pair were promoting an installment of The Souvenir, the Joanna Hogg film that marked Swinton Byrne’s acting debut. Of course, The Souvenir Part II hasn’t been their only red carpet this time around. They’ve also attended—and delivered at—other screenings, like that of the Jacques Audiard film Les Olympiades.
Moviesentertainmentpaper.com

Chien film celebration: Tilda Swinton’s canines win canine honor at Cannes

It is quite possibly the most pursued prizes in the film world; not the observed Cannes Palme d’Or for best film, granted on Saturday night to French passage Titane, however its creature elective, the Palm Dog. The current year’s pined for cowhide restraint grant presented for the best canine presentation...
Petswmagazine.com

Tilda Swinton’s Dogs Won Acting Prizes at the Cannes Film Festival

Neither of Tilda Swinton’s two films at the Cannes Film Festival ended up winning the prestigious Palme D’Or, but the actor’s three dogs have won another coveted prize: the Palm Dog. The three springer spaniels—adorably named Rosy, Dora, and Snowbear—have been awarded best canine performance for their roles alongside Swinton and her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne in The Souvenir Part II. Like Swinton Byrne, they made their feature film debut in 2019’s part I, which is inspired by the real-life experience of the director and longtime Swinton family friend Joanna Hogg.
PetsDeadline

Tilda Swinton And Sean Baker Paw Prizes For Pooch Pals At Cannes Palm Dog Awards

Tilda Swinton and Sean Baker were among the human co-conspirators present to accept awards on behalf of the canine scene-stealers in their Cannes films at the irreverent Palm Dog Awards on the Croisette this afternoon. Masterminded by journalist Toby Rose in 2001, inspired by his own French fox terrier Muttley, the Palm Dog Awards show has become an annual treat on the penultimate day of the Cannes Film Festival, and celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
CelebritiesThe Verge

Old memes are Bill Murray, dodging them is Tilda Swinton

Twitter said Thursday it was hearing from users who were seeing too many topic suggestions in their home timelines and was moving to remedy the situation. “We’re fixing that now, and will continue to improve Topics and find ways to show you the very best of Twitter. Things you want to see, that is,” its Support account tweeted. To its credit, Twitter has seemed more responsive to users’ complaints — or their lack of interest — of late; in addition to Thursday’s topics announcement, Twitter said this week it would kill off Fleets, its ephemeral disappearing tweets that apparently no one was using.
AnimalsVanity Fair

Tilda Swinton’s Three Springer Spaniels Were the Top Dogs at Cannes

Who needs a Palme d’Or when you can win a “Palm Dog”? The French Dispatch star and chameleonic actress Tilda Swinton’s pups Snowbear, Dora, and Rosy took home the award for best canine performance at Cannes Film Festival. The three springer spaniels starred with Swinton and her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne in The Souvenir Part II, the sequel to 2019’s The Souvenir, directed by Joanna Hogg.

Comments / 0

Community Policy