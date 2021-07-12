Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

New Pop Smoke Music Hidden in Posters Around Cities – Watch

By C. Vernon Coleman II
Posted by 
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The rollout for Pop Smoke's second posthumous album is in full swing. On July 10, posters started going up in New York City and Los Angeles in support of the album, Faith, which is set to drop on July 16. But these aren't your average promo posters. According to reports, the ads have hidden song snippets in them that can be accessed through SnapChat.

107jamz.com

Comments / 0

107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pop Smoke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Pop#Brooklyn#Rapper#Riaa#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Pop Smoke’s Life and Legacy Focus of New Spotify Podcast Series

The life and death of Pop Smoke will be the focus of an upcoming podcast series from Spotify and Complex Networks. The six-episode Complex Subject: Pop Smoke — premiering on July 20th, which would have been Pop Smoke’s 22nd birthday — highlights the late Brooklyn drill rapper who was tragically shot and killed at the age of 20 just as his career was taking off. Complex Subject: Pop Smoke is hosted by Pop Smoke’s close friend DJ Pvnch, who will also take part in a live conversation on Spotify’s Greenroom with Danyel Smith, Shawn Setaro, and TT Torrez on July 20th to discuss the life and legacy of Pop Smoke and celebrate his birthday. This Friday, July 17th, will also see the release of Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album Faith, which follows 2020’s, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, released just five months after the rapper’s death. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon debuted on top of Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums chart, and later landed at Number Three on the Year-End Top 200 Albums Chart, coming in behind Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Lil Baby’s My Turn.  
MusicNME

Listen to four new Pop Smoke songs, released to mark his 22nd birthday

Four new Pop Smoke tracks have been released as part of a deluxe edition of ‘Faith’, his second posthumous album. The late Brooklyn rapper – whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson – was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles in February 2020. He was 20 years old.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's Producer 808Melo Apologizes To Him Over New Album

Pop Smoke fans are convinced that the late 20-year-old Brooklyn rapper would not have been happy with the release of his second posthumous album Faith. The project was released today to mixed reviews from the public, with many believing that Pop would be unhappy with the number of features included. The album includes features from Kanye West, Pusha-T, Kid Cudi, Future, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, and many more. Previously though, Pop said that he doesn't like working with other artists that much, explaining why his older projects don't have many collaborators.
TV & VideosComplex

Here’s the Trailer for Complex and Spotify’s New Podcast Series ‘Complex Subject: Pop Smoke’

Spotify and Complex have teamed up for Complex Subject: Pop Smoke, a new podcast series focused on the late Brooklyn drill rapper. Set to premiere next week, the podcast is hosted by Pop’s long-time friend DJ Pvnch. Ahead of its release, a new trailer has arrived to provide fans a glimpse of what to expect from the series. Diving into his life and death, Pvnch offers insight into the rapper’s world before he became the face of Brooklyn drill. The six-episode series premieres on Tuesday, July 20, following the release of Pop’s second posthumous album, Faith.
MusicComplex

First Impressions of Pop Smoke’s New Posthumous Album ‘Faith’

Four days before what would have been Pop Smoke’s 22nd birthday, the late Brooklyn rapper’s second posthumous album has been released. Faith is a 20-song project with features from artists like Pusha-T, 21 Savage, Kanye West, Future, Rick Ross, 42 Dugg, Dua Lipa, Chris Brown, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, and more. It follows 2020’s Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon as Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album (you can read about the making of that project in our cover story here).
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Is Pusha-T Dissing Drake On New Pop Smoke Album?

The world is convinced that Pusha-T is still being petty with Drake, potentially dissing the world-renowned rapper with some subliminal shots on the new song "Tell The Vision." The track appears on Pop Smoke's new posthumous album, also featuring Kanye West. When Push starts his verse, he gives temporary AOTY honors to Tyler, The Creator before suggesting that Pop Smoke will outclass him and earn that title. Then, he says that he's working on his own album before throwing some shots that many believe are directed at the 6ix God.
Musicwmleader.com

New Pop Smoke album ‘Faith’ with Kanye and Dua Lipa splits fans

Have faith, fans — Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album is finally here. One year since his first studio album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon,” the late rapper’s team has released his sophomore album “Faith.”. The star-studded tracklist features major rappers such as Kid Cudi, Kanye West and...
MusicComplex

Best New Music This Week: Pop Smoke, Normani, Kevin Abstract, and More

This week, Pop Smoke’s team delivered his second posthumous album, Faith, which includes the Pusha-T and Kanye West-assisted song, “Tell the Vision.” Normani teamed up with Cardi B for their seductive collaboration “Wild Side.” And Kevin Abstract tapped $NOT and Slowthai for his latest single, “SLUGGER.” This week’s best songs list also includes new releases from Remble, Willow, Trippie Redd, and more.
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Pop Smoke “Coupe”

It’s a huge celebration of Pop Smoke’s life and the release of the album, Faith, in the project’s latest visual. Directed by JL Shot That, Brooklyn comes out to celebrate the live of their loved one. GS9 members hold it down on the ball court, locals dance by Pop and DMX’ mural, and ride through the streets in a fleet of cars and motorbikes. Pop a wheelie, a bottle, and burn rubber for Smoke.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke "Faith" Album Reactions

The second posthumous album from Pop Smoke has arrived, titled Faith. Showcasing the rapper's potential for greatness as he mercilessly sharpened his skills as a recording artist, the late 20-year-old's blank spots were filled with some of the music industry's strongest forces, including Kanye West, Pusha-T, Kid Cudi, Pharrell, Chris Brown, Future, Dua Lipa, and more. The Brooklyn drill star's team managed to effect one of the most creative rollouts of the year, revealing the tracklist through a series of virtual lottery scratch cards, and uncovering some new music via QR codes hidden in street promotional posters.
Musichypebeast.com

Pop Smoke and Future Party at a Club in New Visual for 'Mr. Jones'

An official music video for a track off of Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album, Faith, has arrived on the same day of the LP’s release. Out today, July 16, the visual for “Mr. Jones” featuring Future shares a montage of old clips of rapper partying at the iconic Mr. Jones club in Miami. Interspersed with footage of Future hanging out with different women that was taken in a separate shoot, the video shows the late rapper greeting friends and fans and vibing to music in front of a crowd.
MusicComplex

4 New Pop Smoke Tracks Released on Deluxe Version of ‘Faith’ Album

A deluxe version of Pop Smoke’s recently released Faith album has arrived and it features four additional tracks. The new release arrived on Tuesday night on what would have been the late rapper’s 22nd birthday. The deluxe edition of Faith contains “Questions,” “Run Down” with OnPointLikeOp and G Herbo, “Money...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke "Faith" Review

The sinister, jolting production on Pop Smoke’s “Welcome To The Party” felt as if it could have been bound to the same fate as Chief Keef’s "I Don’t Like"-- both songs were harbingers of an authentic street voice and both songs faced immediate virality, making it all-too-susceptible for someone like Kanye West or an affiliated party to remix the record while latching on to the emerging sound of the youth. Surprisingly, that wasn’t the case, and nor did we end up getting any sort of Kanye West-produced Pop Smoke track at any immediate point after his death (it was apparently saved for DONDA). The fact that the late rapper was signed to Pusha T’s manager foreshadowed that, perhaps, the G.O.O.D Music influence would rub off one way or another.
Theater & DanceBillboard

Watch Dua Lipa Get Medieval in Pop Smoke's 'Demeanor' Video

Dua Lipa stars in the newly released music video for Pop Smoke's track, "Demeanor." The pop singer is featured on the song, which appears on the late rappers second posthumously released album, Faith. The medieval themed visual premiered on YouTube Thursday (July 29), and takes place during what appears to...
MusicNME

Watch Jungle’s video for new retro pop single ‘Truth’

Jungle have returned with a brand new single and video – watch and listen to ‘Truth’ below. The track is the latest preview of the London duo’s upcoming third album ‘Loving In Stereo’, due out on August 13. So far, they’ve shared the songs ‘Romeo’, ‘Talk About It’ and ‘Keep...

Comments / 0

Community Policy