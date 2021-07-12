Manistee mayor to depart, leaving vacancy on city council
MANISTEE — After seven years on Manistee City Council and about three years as mayor, Roger Zielinski announced that he is leaving his position next month. “It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter to notify you of my decision to resign from the Manistee City Council, effective Aug. 1, 2021,” Zielinski wrote to council in a letter dated to July 1. “It has been my pleasure to serve the city council since November of 2014, mayor pro-tem for two years and mayor for the last three years.”www.michigansthumb.com
