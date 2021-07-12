Cancel
Could the Carolina Hurricanes Trade for Jack Eichel?

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Buffalo Sabres have been manifesting in turmoil for the past decade, their captain has been growing increasingly unhappy with the team for his situation. The former 2nd overall pick is infuriated with the unacceptable levels of mediocrity from the Sabres during his tenure, and it’s seemingly becoming mutual with the organization now expecting to move on from Jack Eichel; could the Carolina Hurricanes make a move for him?

