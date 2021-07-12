Cancel
Introducing The Irish Breakdown Message Boards

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 16 days ago
Irish Breakdown has completely revamped and relaunched its message board, the Champions Lounge! We are excited about this next step in building Irish Breakdown and we can't wait for all of you to join us!!

This addition is going to make the Irish Breakdown experience so much better. As a member of the Champions Lounge board you will still get all the same access to IB articles, but you'll also get to engage with fellow Notre Dame fans.

Our message board will also be where we put any intel and insider information that we don't normally make public, and where you can ask me any question you like about Notre Dame football, Fighting Irish recruiting and any other college football topics.

For prices and details for the message board click here: IB MESSAGE BOARD

The message board is a premium part of the community and is separate from the SI/FanNation membership from a billing standpoint but is included in your perks for signing up through SI/FN. So your SI/FN login will NOT allow you access to the board. If you have signed up for Irish Breakdown through SI/FanNation I will grant you access to the message board at no additional cost to your SI/FN membership package. There are, however, a couple of small steps you need to take, so please send me an email at: bryan@irishbreakdown.com

Please include your SI/Fan Nation receipt that shows your type of membership (annual, monthly) and your end date.

There are also options for a message board only subscription that also comes with a discount to the Irish Breakdown merchandise store. We have a monthly rate, an annual rate and also options to join the IB Booster Club.

If you have any questions or concerns please email me at the address above and we will get you set up!

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated!

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

