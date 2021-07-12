WVa starts new competition for student, teacher vaccinations

It is clear that James Ault struggles with fully understanding the goals and processes of public education, and has biases toward its implementation (“Offer a look at classrooms,” Our Readers’ Views, July 14). His claim that public schools struggle with teaching basic information and promote “ideological slants, inappropriate sex education, and distorted theory” reveal two things: He has no real concept of what happens in classrooms, and anything contrary to his own beliefs should not be discussed. His call for cameras in classrooms could be answered by this question: Should we allow cameras in operating rooms, accountants’ offices or group therapy sessions?