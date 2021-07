Even after two years in the NBA, it's hard to tell just how good Cam Reddish can truly be. That's partially because two years is a fairly small sample size. That's also because that small sample size was greatly reduced due to an injury he suffered in Year 2, which only allowed him to play in 26 of the 72 games on the schedule. And that's also because his injury correlated with the firing of Lloyd Pierce, at which point Nate McMillan took over the head coaching role and turned the middling Hawks into a playoff force.