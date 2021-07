Hiking Ministry has returned at Gwynedd Square Presbyterian Church, 837 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale. Continuing each month on the last Saturday of the month through October, the group will meet at the church at 8:15 a.m. and return by 11 a.m. The hikes are about 4 miles in length and there is a short devotional at the halfway point. Different trails are taken each month which all are no more than 30 minutes from the church. The hike is open to anyone who would like to join and would like to get some exercise, fresh air, companionship and get closer to God and his creation. Call the church office at.