Texas House Democrats break quorum

At least five members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus who broke quorum and flew to Washington D.C. last week have tested positive for the coronavirus. The fully-vaccinated members are showing no symptoms or mild symptoms and the caucus is adhering to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among those who tested positive is San Antonio Representative Trey Martinez Fischer, who said in a statement Sunday he will tele-work with his colleagues while he quarantines until he receives a negative test result.