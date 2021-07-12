Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas House Democrats break quorum

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Texas House Democrats abandoned their responsibilities as legislators by breaking quorum and leaving the state:. “Texas Democrats’ decision to break a quorum of the Texas Legislature and abandon the Texas State Capitol inflicts harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve. As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they leave undone issues that can help their districts and our state.

orangeleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas House#House Democrats#The Texas Legislature#Texans#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionRoll Call Online

House Democrats change tack on spending bill floor debate

The House abruptly changed gears on appropriations Wednesday, pivoting off a seven-bill package temporarily to take up three separate bills for the coming fiscal year. The reason for the strategy shift wasn’t immediately clear. But one source familiar with the planning said Democratic support for the three new bills added to the schedule — Commerce-Justice-Science, State-Foreign Operations, and Legislative Branch —wasn’t locked down until Tuesday night and remains fragile.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
PoliticsKRGV

GOP senator says Gov. Greg Abbott should lose line-item veto after cutting Legislature’s funding, jeopardizing staffers’ jobs

"GOP senator says Gov. Greg Abbott should lose line-item veto after cutting Legislature’s funding, jeopardizing staffers’ jobs" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Ted Cruz and other Texas Republicans, you sure give us a head-scratcher on the election

Republicans have again shown us who they are. They filibustered a Jan. 6 investigation by a committee evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats (which would have included their ability to veto any subpoenas). Now, after cynically appointing likely material witnesses to the select committee (whom they knew would be rejected), they have decided to simply abandon it.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Democrat fears 'rural cop' retaliation for fleeing state

A Texas state representative smeared Texas Republicans and rural state troopers, saying he feared they, or "fanatic[s] of the Republican Party" were under the bidding of Governor Greg Abbott, and would "round up" Texas democrats who fled the state to avoid voting on election legislation. On Sunday, Texas State Representative...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Garcia: Cortez alienates fellow House Dems with return to Texas

Breaking a legislative quorum is one of life’s rare bonding experiences. Kind of like touring the country in a van with your band mates or suffering through a grueling training camp with your teammates. Because you’re physically disconnected from home, family and friends, you lean on each other. You become...
Texas Statetexassignal.com

Texas Democrats: Abbott must restore funding to legislature to kickstart negotiations

Texas House Democrats breaking quorum in Washington held a press conference on Friday to mark the halfway point of the special session ending Aug. 6. Democrats said they were committed to staying another 15 days until the end of the special session in order to keep disrupting Republican legislation that would make it more difficult to access the ballot box.
Texas Statehoustonpublicmedia.org

Texas Democrats Who Broke Quorum Test Positive For Coronavirus In Washington D.C.

At least five members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus who broke quorum and flew to Washington D.C. last week have tested positive for the coronavirus. The fully-vaccinated members are showing no symptoms or mild symptoms and the caucus is adhering to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among those who tested positive is San Antonio Representative Trey Martinez Fischer, who said in a statement Sunday he will tele-work with his colleagues while he quarantines until he receives a negative test result.
Texas Statewlsam.com

Two more Texas House Democrats test positive for Covid-19 in Washington

Two more Texas state House Democrats who traveled to Washington, DC, last week have tested positive for Covid-19, the Texas House Democratic Caucus said in a statement Sunday evening, bringing the total number of infected legislators to five. The lawmakers are part of the group that left Texas, flying from...
Texas StateWashington Times

Two congressmen test negative for COVID after event with Texas House Democrats

Two Democratic congressmen have tested negative for the novel coronavirus after appearing with the Texas state legislators now experiencing an outbreak in Washington, D.C. U.S. Reps. Marc Veasey and Lloyd Doggett welcomed the Texas House Democratic Caucus at a press conference on July 13, the day after the legislators flew via chartered jets to the nation’s capital, fleeing Austin to break quorum and block a GOP-backed elections bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy