Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

And now for the Qatar World Cup... Gareth Southgate looked to the 2022 tournament and there are several yet to play their way onto the plane - so who will stay and who will go?

By Dominic King
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

There is no time to stand still in football and Gareth Southgate looked to the future on Monday when he discussed the 2022 World Cup.

England are in control of their qualification group and are odds-on to reach Qatar, but who will the manager take with him?

Sportsmail assesses who emerged from Euro 2020 with their reputation enhanced and who has it all to do…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Z059_0aum3CR300
England boss Gareth Southgate (left) has lots of decisions to make before the 2022 World Cup

Sure-fire travellers

Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Luke Shaw, Kalvin Phillips, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford, Kyle Walker.

Provided there are no fitness issues, the nucleus of the squad that got England to the final will surely be given another chance.

So many of those named above acquitted themselves brilliantly and enhanced their reputations, particularly West Ham midfielder Rice, and Manchester United defenders Maguire and Shaw.

Liverpool right back Alexander-Arnold will be back in the fold in September, too, provided there are no setbacks in his comeback from a ruptured thigh muscle.

Southgate would have played him at Euro 2020 had he been fit and is in no doubt about his quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WEPl6_0aum3CR300
Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold (No 2), injured for this tournament, should be in contention

Emerging talents

Ben White, Ben Godfrey, Mason Greenwood, Emile Smith Rowe.

The Under-21 talent pool is not overflowing at the moment but this quartet all seem destined to head to Qatar.

Southgate has been following White for a long time and the esteem in which he holds him was evident by his selection. Those sentiments also apply to Everton man Godfrey.

Greenwood, the United striker, will be a fearsome prospect after another year's development, while Smith Rowe's development at Arsenal augurs well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LulfH_0aum3CR300
Ben Godfrey (left) and Mason Greenwood (right) are real talents and could well make the plane

Work to do

Reece James, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Kieran Trippier, Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Dean Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joe Gomez, James Ward-Prowse, Conor Coady, Tyrone Mings.

Some interesting names here. Southgate will want to see Gomez and Oxlade-Chamberlain given uninterrupted runs in Liverpool's team before he reintegrates them.

Gomez has worked relentlessly over the summer to be ready for pre-season. Mings was invaluable behind the scenes in this tournament but will need to maintain his progress.

Calvert-Lewin and James, however, dropped away, while Chilwell was conspicuous by his absence. They need solid starts to the new campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MATQx_0aum3CR300
Southgate may want to see Liverpool duo Joe Gomez (right) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (second left) given a real run in the Reds team to prove their fitness before picking them

Home for Christmas

James Maddison, Ross Barkley.

Two men who are forever mentioned with regard to the squad but it now seems the ship has sailed.

It is difficult to envisage a point when Southgate picks Maddison again, while Barkley needs to find a club that will give him the opportunity to focus - then flourish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bHjH_0aum3CR300
However, James Maddison (left) and Ross Barkley (right) will probably have Christmas at home

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

215K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
James Maddison
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Person
Ben Godfrey
Person
Kieran Trippier
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Conor Coady
Person
Ross Barkley
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Arsenal#Mings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Qatar
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Related
SoccerThe Independent

Mentor Alan Smith expects Gareth Southgate to swiftly switch focus to World Cup

It will not be long before “workaholic” Gareth Southgate is back planning meticulously for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to his former manager Alan Smith. Smith first coached the England national team boss as a 16-year-old in the Crystal Palace academy before he made him first-team captain at Selhurst Park.
Premier LeagueBBC

How are England shaping up for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

Euro 2020 ended in disappointment for England, but another shot at major tournament success is just 16 months away. Provided the Three Lions qualify - and they will continue that process in September - they will be in Qatar in the winter of 2022, aiming to go one stage further than they managed this summer.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jose Mourinho tips Tottenham teenager Dane Scarlett, 17, to be 'phenomenal' for England in the future... but claims the striker's chances of reaching Gareth Southgate's squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup are slim

Jose Mourinho has backed Tottenham teenager Dane Scarlett to be 'phenomenal' for England in the future as he predicts which future Three Lions stars will break through next. Gareth Southgate's young England side dazzled many during the European Championships using many young stars such as Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham, as they finished as tournament runners-up.
Public HealthBBC

Gareth Southgate: 'Go and get your Covid vaccine done'

England football manager Gareth Southgate is urging younger people to get vaccinated, saying it is a chance to "get your freedom back". In the message, released on the NHS Twitter account, he said vaccination was "our best route out of this problem". The proportion of people aged 20 to 29...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

HOT OR NOT: It's possible to be immensely proud of England boss Gareth Southgate but critical of his tactics in the final... and the 'street rats' who invaded Wembley on Sunday are lucky that a tragedy was avoided

It's Hot or Not time as Sportsmail's CRAIG HOPE tells us what's been making him feel warm and what's left him feeling cold this week... As a boy, opponents accused him of being too old to play, so big and so good was he. Pick on someone your own size was the message. So he did. Sadly for us, he picked England's penalty-takers. The Italy keeper was Player of the Tournament, too. When his country needed him, he stood up like a man. Then again, they have been saying that about him for years.
Premier League90min.com

Aston Villa facing rival Premier League interest for Leon Bailey

Exclusive - Aston Villa's pursuit of Jamaican winger Leon Bailey has been complicated by interest from a number of other Premier League clubs. Villa were first to show their interest in Bailey, although his current club Bayer Leverkusen were quick to outline that they wanted more than £25m. 90min understands...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

West Ham United transfer news: Hammers could move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

West Ham are reportedly considering a loan move for Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, in the event that they are unable to sign Matheus Pereira from West Brom. Pereira is said to be David Moyes' preferred replacement for Jesse Lingard, who appears set to stay at Manchester United following his stunning loan spell with the Hammers last season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jürgen Klopp reveals plan for Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota returns

The duo reported to Liverpool’s Austrian training camp at the end of last week and have been taking part in the daily sessions with their teammates. And after confirming Virgil van Dijk could play some part in the Reds’ next outing, Jürgen Klopp also revealed Robertson and Jota are also likely to be involved in Innsbruck.

Comments / 0

Community Policy