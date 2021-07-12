Cancel
NHL

Lightning celebrate another Stanley Cup win with boat parade

 16 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. — Captain Steven Stamkos wore a T-shirt bearing the message “BACK TO BOAT” and setting the tone for another signature Champa Bay celebration. The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning were toasted with a boat parade on the Hillsborough River for the second time in 10 months, with thousands of fans no longer burdened by COVID-19 restrictions gathering downtown to join the fun.

Steven Stamkos
Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn
Yanni Gourde
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jeff Vinik
Tampa Bay Lightning
Montreal Canadiens
NHL
NFL
Hockey
Sports
Shattenkirk and the Stanley Cup

Very proud to honor hockey great and New Rochelle native Kevin Shattenkirk at City Hall this morning. Shattenkirk was a key part of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2020 championship team, and we’re thrilled that he brought the Stanley Cup back to New Ro. Welcome home, Kevin!
