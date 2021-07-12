Lightning celebrate another Stanley Cup win with boat parade

Lineman for Lightning - John McMahon was a Philadelphia All-Catholic League lineman for Lasalle High School in 1963. I was also on that All-Catholic team, representing Bishop Egan High School. John and our recently passed mutual friend Bill Jackson of Cardinal Dougherty share lots of memories through sports. I like to joke to all my old guy athletic friends: “I think I used to be better than you used to be.” John lives in Tampa, Fla., and he’s one of those crazy fans who show up at the Tampa Riverwalk along the Hillsborough River for victory parades like the Super Bowl Bucs and now, the last two consecutive years, the Tampa Bay Lightning, known as the Bolts everywhere outside of Jamaica. John sent me a photo of him hoisting the Stanley Cup, and I thought, “If Tom Brady tossed the Vince Lombardi Trophy from his boat over the water to Rob Gronkowski’s boat celebrating their Super Bowl victory, then just maybe the 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy tossed the venerated Stanley Cup to John McMahon? But I noticed there were no inscribed names, and the cup looked more like a Catholic chalice made silver with hardware store hobby paint. John suggested, “Put it in your column and just say it’s real. Up there in Lewes, Scotty Reihm and John Miller will never know the difference.”