The Mexican Caribbean offers so much for a family of all ages to explore, from beautiful beaches to mysterious cenote-filled jungles, ancient ruins and plenty of new foods to try. The Mexican Caribbean is a region in Mexico that comprises the state of Quintana Roo along with several islands, including Cozumel. The state is split into several different regions, the Riviera Maya, Maya Ka'an and Grand Costa Maya regions being the largest. Several well-known cities and towns are located within these regions, including Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Bacalar and more. Read on to learn about just some of the amazing experiences you and your family can discover in the Mexican Caribbean.