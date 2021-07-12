Cancel
Lightning dent Stanley Cup after another Tampa boat parade

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — Turns out the Stanley Cup is going to Montreal after all. But it will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s possession for an extended party. After the Lightning celebrated a second consecutive championship with another signature “Champa Bay” boat parade on Monday, hockey’s holy grail needed to be sent north of the border for repairs after slipping and hitting the ground during the storm. The bowl of the 128-year-old silver chalice was dented to the point that it looked like Flat Stanley Cup.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Yanni Gourde
Person
Patrick Maroon
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Jeff Vinik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Capitals#The Hockey Hall Of Fame#First Nhl#The Montreal Canadiens#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs
