Here’s how to watch TFT Reckoning NA Midset Finale

Can Riot really do anything to fix the problems with Akshan and how weak he is amongst the champion roster?. Now that we’ve been able to live with Akshan for a short period it’s easy to identify that there are some serious shortcomings with this champion. On Jul 29 there was a micropatch released for him to help boost his win rate, which is extremely telling to where he sits in the current landscape of the game. But, because of his design, he might be doomed to never be a viable pick.