Video Games

Here’s how to watch TFT Reckoning NA Midset Finale

By Danny Forster
dotesports.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of 32 tacticians in North America will compete for a seat at the Regional Finals in the Teamfight Tactics Midset Finale. Scheduled to take place from July 15 to 18, the TFT Reckoning Midset Finale has a total prize pool of $20,000. A main broadcast of the Worlds qualifier will take place on Riot Games’ Twitch channel, with individual players streaming as well. Players competing in the Midset Finale earned their seats via multiple NA qualifiers during Set Five: Challenger Series, Dawnbringer Cup, and the Nightbringer Cup.

dotesports.com

