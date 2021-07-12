Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Citi to sell Venezuela operations to BNC

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would sell its operations in Venezuela to Banco Nacional de Crédito (BNC), but did not disclose the terms of the deal. The sale to the Venezuelan bank, which has received regulatory approval, is expected to close in the next few weeks, Citi said.

wdez.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup Inc#Bnc#Latin America#Reuters#Banco Nacional De Cr Dito#Venezuelan#Bnc#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Financial ReportsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Diageo organic sales blow past estimates on strong U.S. demand

(Reuters) – Spirits group Diageo on Thursday reported a better-than-expected rise in full-year organic net sales growth, helped by the reopening of bars and restaurants in some markets and strong retail demand across all its regions. Organic net sales, which excludes the impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange, rose 20%...
PharmaceuticalsForeign Policy

Venezuela Is Without a Vaccination Plan

Vaccinating Venezuela’s 28.5 million people against the coronavirus was always going to be a challenge given low levels of trust and the hollowed-out nature of the country’s public institutions. Bringing visibility to Venezuela’s vaccination debacle has been a pitched battle between the country’s democratically elected political opposition, which demands a credible and efficacious vaccination campaign, and the ruling regime, which has suppressed and obfuscated information on the pandemic.
Business740thefan.com

Santander Brasil is set to deliver its best results ever, says CEO Rial

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Banco Santander Brasil SA is set to post its best full-year profit in history this year, Chief Executive Sergio Rial said on Wednesday, as he prepares to pass the baton and become chairman next year. Santander Brasil nearly doubled its quarterly profit from a year earlier...
Businesskfgo.com

Exclusive-Visa-backed payments firm Conductor readies U.S. IPO – sources

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian payments firm Conductor has hired banks for an initial public offering in the United States that could come as early as this year, as Latin America’s financial sector is enlivened by the arrival of several newcomers, three sources familiar with the matter said. Conductor, which...
Businessrock947.com

Spark Infra to open books to KKR consortium after sweetened $3.8 billion bid

(Reuters) -Spark Infrastructure on Wednesday agreed to open its books to a consortium that includes private equity giant KKR & Co Inc after the group tabled a third buyout offer, valuing the Australian electricity infrastructure investor at A$5.13 billion ($3.78 billion). The offer, the latest in a flurry of buyout...
BusinessBusiness Insider

AT&T To Sell Its Vrio Operations To Grupo Werthein

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T) agreed to sell its Vrio Corp. business unit to Grupo Werthein. Grupo Werthein is a private holding company that has been doing business in Latin America and internationally for more than 100 years and has extensive experience in telecommunications, finance, insurance, agribusiness and real estate.
Public SafetyBusiness Insider

Residents say gangs are taking control of Venezuela's capital city

CARACAS (Reuters) - "Leave the area! Get the kids out!" screamed gang members walking through western Caracas' El Cementerio barrio with megaphones the morning of Thursday, July 8. The warning told residents in Venezuela's capital shooting would not soon stop. By then barrio residents had already been sheltering in place...
AmericasSentinel

Reality and challenges in Brazil-Venezuela relations

With the advancement of the Venezuelan crisis in the 2010s, especially after the inauguration of Nicolás Maduro in 2013, there has been a gradual decline in bilateral trade between Brazil and Venezuela as the total flow of trade has fallen. less than US $ 1 billion. over the past four years. Read more (07/18/2021 – 10:10)
Marketswhbl.com

Hong Kong watchdog says Binance not licensed to sell stock tokens in city

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong’s markets watchdog on Friday said Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, was not licensed to sell ‘stock tokens’ in the city, products it said the exchange had offered in other markets. Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) also said in its statement...
Businesswkzo.com

Didi Global considers going private to placate China – WSJ

(Reuters) -China’s Didi Global is considering going private to placate Chinese authorities and compensate investor losses since the ride-hailing firm listed in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The company has been mulling delisting plans as crackdown in China widens and it has received support from...
Businessinvesting.com

Chinese Bike-Sharing Startup Hello Scraps Plans for U.S. IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese bike-sharing giant Hello Inc. has formally scrapped plans for a U.S. initial public offering, becoming one of the first big casualties of Beijing’s crackdown on overseas listings. The company requested a withdrawal of its registration for a U.S. share sale, saying it no longer wanted to conduct...
Energy Industryaithority.com

Canadian Solar Raises US$100 Million from BTG Pactual and Itaú BBA to Support Execution of Brazil Project Portfolio

Canadian Solar Inc, announced that it has closed a BRL 500 million (approximately US$100 million) financing facility with Brazilian banks BTG Pactual and Itaú BBA. Canadian Solar will use the financing facility for the development and construction of solar projects in Brazil, where the Company has established a leadership position in the solar energy market. The facility will fund up to 70% of Canadian Solar’s equity contributions in a subset of its Brazilian project portfolio, a unique structure in the local market. BTG Pactual and Itaú BBA, two leading investment and commercial banks in Brazil and long-term Canadian Solar partners in Latin America, are also financial advisors to the Company’s Brazilian portfolio.
Stanley, WIwsau.com

South Africa, Russia local currency govt bonds attractive -Morgan Stanley

LONDON (Reuters) – South Africa and Russia local currency government bond markets are undervalued as a rally in U.S. Treasuries and idiosyncratic issues in those emerging markets creates cheap pricing, a Morgan Stanley emerging market and FX strategist said on Tuesday. “We’re actually starting to see some decent value emerging...
Financial ReportsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Santander profit beats forecasts on strong U.S. and UK markets

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Santander on Wednesday beat forecasts with a 35% rise in second-quarter underlying profit, which nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels on the back of fast economic recovery in its U.S. and UK markets. The euro zone’s second-biggest lender in terms of market value reported a net profit...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Visa-Backed Conductor Prepares for US IPO: Reuters

Visa Inc (NYSE: V) backed Brazilian payments firm Conductor has hired banks for a U.S. initial public offering that could occur as early as 2021, Reuters reports. Capital firm Riverwood Capital is also an essential sponsor of the firm. Conductor's tools assist retailers, banks, and financial startups offer credit cards...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Merchant Banking Service Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with UBS Group, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank AG

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Merchant Banking Service Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AT&T (T) to Sell Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Grupo Werthein and AT&T* (NYSE:T) announced today that Grupo Werthein has reached an agreement to acquire AT&T's Vrio Corp. business unit. Grupo Werthein is a private holding company that has been doing business in Latin America and internationally for more than 100 years and has extensive experience in telecommunications, finance, insurance, agribusiness and real estate.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy