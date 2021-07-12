Two big tournamenst on tap for late July

The bowling reporter’s notebook has a look at a lot of events coming up and it is clear that the weekend of July 24-25 will be a big one for tournament bowlers. First of all, Sumner Taylor is back again with another of his very successful series of events that started about a year ago coming out about the time bowling centers were closed. Luckily, he still hasn’t run out of names regarding the phases the state was put in during that time as this event on July 24-25 at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge will be called the “All Phazes Go” handicap doubles event.