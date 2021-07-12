CenturyLink’s plan to cut service quality rules puts low income, rural customers at risk

CenturyLink, now Lumen Technologies, is trying to shed essential regulations that protect its customers in its recent filing with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. If approved, this change would allow CenturyLink to shirk its repair and service responsibilities to its lower-income customers and prioritize the big businesses and wealthier areas it services. That’s why my union, the Communications Workers of America, is demanding the PUC deny CenturyLink’s request.