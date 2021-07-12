Women-owned SLC coffee shop receives $10K from celebrity entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis

Roots Coffee & Co. co-owners McKenzie Packard, left, and Ginalen Soto, right, pose with celebrity entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis. Packard and Soto received $10,000 from Lemonis's Lemon-AID Foundation to offer more opportunities to small businesses and underserved communities. They will use the money to open a second location near Spanish Fork. (Ginalen Soto) SALT LAKE CITY — In April 2021, a man walked intoRoots Coffee & Co. and the owners greeted him with the warm, friendly interest they take in all of their customers. Something seemed familiar about the man, but they couldn't put their finger on it.