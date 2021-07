For most of our nation’s seniors, the thought of needing to move into a nursing home or assisted living facility is an unpleasant one. Who can blame them? The comfort and familiarity of home allows them the independence to decide for themselves when to fall asleep, what they want to eat, and the activities they wish to engage in. Thankfully, aging at home is a viable option for many seniors due to the variety of available home care services. Below are four different types of care and support that can be provided right in a senior’s home.