Alibaba stock price crashed on Tuesday. The decline happened after China added more regulations on the tech sector. We explain whether the stock is a buy or sell. The Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) stock price crashed to the lowest level since May 2020 after China intensified its crackdown against technology companies. The stock declined by more than 10% in Hong Kong and by more than 4% in premarket trading. It has fallen by more than 40% from its highest point this year, bringing its total market cap to more than $519 billion.