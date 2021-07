The theme park company made bold choices during COVID-19. Could they be in the process of creating an entirely new kind of ticket?. In 2020, Disney World and Disneyland halted the sale of annual passes. They permitted only existing passholders to renew. However, recent rumors suggested that the Walt Disney Company will resurrect the annual passes in August of this year. Disney sent an email to current annual passholders, stating that those with annual passes will not receive free MagicBands when entering the park, effective August 16. This statement quickened the heartbeats of Disney fans because it suggested that annual passes will return in mid-August.