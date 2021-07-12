Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Saudi Arabia to send one million doses of vaccine to Tunisia

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 17 days ago

TUNIS (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia will send a medical aid package to Tunisia that includes one million doses of vaccine to help the North Africa country control the rapid spread of the COVID pandemic. Saudi Arabia joins other Arab countries in helping Tunisia, which is facing the collapse of its health...

wdez.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Tunis#Reuters#Covid#Arab#The Saudi Press Agency#Health Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
Qatar
Country
Tunisia
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Egypt
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US to send first vaccine doses to Africa in coming days

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will begin making its first COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Africa in the coming days, with the ultimate goal of sharing 25 million doses this summer across the continent in partnership with the African Union. The first donated doses will be sent to Ethiopia, Djibouti and...
World101.9 KELO-FM

Saudi citizens must have two COVID-19 vaccine doses for travel abroad – SPA

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi citizens will need two COVID-19 vaccine doses before they can travel outside the kingdom from Aug. 9, state news agency SPA reported on Monday, citing the ministry of interior. The decision was made based on new waves of infection globally, new mutations, and the “low efficacy...
BusinessMotorsport.com

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

Much of the new funding comes from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund [PIF], with some coming from existing investors, including Bahrain's Mumtalakat. McLaren says that £400m has been sourced in return for preference shares from "global alternative investment manager" Ares Management and PIF. The existing shareholders have been joined by...
WorldSKIFT

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Are Working on Easing Travel Restrictions

Be grateful for your good fortune. If you’re reading this, you’re probably not an expatriate worker who is feeling so desperate that you’re willing to storm a vaccination center to get the required shots to go abroad for menial labor. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday discussed how to ease...
WorldU.S. Department of State

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking arrived in Saudi Arabia today, where he will meet with senior officials from the Saudi and Republic of Yemen Governments. Special Envoy Lenderking will discuss the growing consequences of the Houthi offensive on Marib, which is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and triggering instability elsewhere in the country. The Special Envoy will address the urgent need for efforts by the Republic of Yemen Government and Saudi Arabia to stabilize Yemen’s economy and to facilitate the timely import of fuel to northern Yemen, and the need for the Houthis to end their manipulation of fuel imports and prices inside of Yemen. Finally, Special Envoy Lenderking will meet with representatives from the international community and the UN Office of the Special Envoy for Yemen to discuss the importance of an inclusive peace process and a rapid appointment of a new UN Envoy. Now is the time to stop the fighting and enable Yemenis to shape a more peaceful, prosperous future for their country.
Middle EastWDEZ 101.9 FM

U.S. envoy back in Gulf to push Yemen truce as battles spread

DUBAI (Reuters) – Senior U.S. diplomats are holding talks in the Gulf region in a renewed push for a ceasefire in Yemen as fierce ground battles spread and the Iran-aligned Houthi group resumed cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia after a brief lull over Muslim holidays. U.S. special envoy for Yemen...
ImmigrationWDEZ 101.9 FM

Turkey detains 200 Afghan migrants en route to Italy – coastguard

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish authorities detained a boat carrying more than 200 Afghan migrants in the Aegean sea heading for Europe, Turkey’s coastguard and the International Organisation for Migration said on Wednesday. The migrants were believed to be en route to Italy, the coastguard official said. The majority of the...
WorldMiami Herald

Tunisia roiled by political turmoil, but Arab governments mostly mute

TUNIS, Tunisia — While some Arab governments have reacted with vague statements to the political turmoil in Tunisia, the country’s worst in a decade, others have remained completely silent so far. On Sunday, Tunisian President Kais Saied froze parliament and sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi amid deepening political and economic...
WorldWDEZ 101.9 FM

Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases surge above 20,000

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s new coronavirus cases jumped to 22,291 on Wednesday, the highest since early May, according to health ministry data that also showed the daily death toll reached a six-week high of 76 people. Daily infections last peaked at 63,000 in April. They were brought down by a...
Middle Eastkfgo.com

Qatar names ambassadors to Egypt and Libya, says emir’s office

DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Thursday named ambassadors to Egypt and Libya, his office said, as the Gulf Arab state moves to improve ties with some regional states. Salem bin Mubarak Al-Shafi was named envoy to Egypt, while Khalid Mohammed Al-Dosari was appointed for...
Middle EastTravelPulse

Saudi Arabia Set To Reopen to International Travelers

Saudi Arabia just announced that it will resume international tourism on August 1, and visitors from 49 countries are eligible for its tourism e-visas. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the country without a quarantine. A web portal is available for travelers to register their vaccination status in advance.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Saudi Arabia to open for tourist visa holders starting AUG 1 -Tourism Ministry

CAIRO - (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Ministry will re-allow entry for tourist visa holders starting Aug. 1, it said in a statement. “Vaccinated tourists will be allowed to enter without having to be institutionally quarantined upon providing a negative Covid-19 PCR test and a vaccination certificate,” the ministry said. Accepted vaccines will be Pfizer, Astrazeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, the statement added.
Worldeturbonews.com

Travel to Saudi Arabia for Tourism if You’re Vaccinated

Saudi Arabia will reopen its borders to international tourists from 1 August 2021. Visitors from 49 countries will be able to explore the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, if they are fully vaccinated. Saudi Arabia eased border restrictions following the COVID-19 global lockdown. Citizens from 49 countries are eligible for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy