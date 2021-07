While Canadian rock legends Heart are currently enjoying a schedule that's less fraught than it might be, there's plenty for fans of guitarist Nancy Wilson to enjoy. Solo album You and Me was released earlier this year. She's worked with Gibson to manufacture an affordable guitar, The Fanatic. Upcoming is an expanded edition of the Almost Famous soundtrack, which features Wilson's original score for the movie (and 14 tracks which weren’t used in the film and have not been released before), plus a number of demos written for the movie's fictional band, Stillwater, recorded with Peter Frampton.