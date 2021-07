General Motors and its autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise are suing Ford Motor Company over its usage of the name ‘BlueCruise’. GM and Cruise filed suit against Ford on Friday in the U.S. District Court of Northern California. In the filing, GM said Ford did “not have the permission or consent of Cruise or GM,” to use the BlueCruise name for its hands-free highway driving assistant system. The automaker also alleges the BlueCruise name “is likely to cause confusion, mistake, or to deceive, as to the affiliation, connection, or association between Ford and both GM and Cruise,” and that its usage infringes on its federal and common law trademark rights.