Special Weather Statement issued for Lagrange, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lagrange; Steuben A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT STEUBEN AND EASTERN LAGRANGE COUNTIES At 529 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Angola, moving north at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Angola, Fremont, Ashley, Hudson, Orland, Stroh, Flint, Indianola, Lake Gauge, Nevada Mills, Pleasant Lake, Crooked Lake, Golden Lake, Elmira, Big Long Lake, Salem Center, Helmer, Lake James, Long Lake and Big Turkey Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 341 and 357. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 133 and 148. Conditions in the atmosphere are such that weak, brief funnels may form this afternoon. They usually develop beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold. These funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions can briefly touch down and cause wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel approaches your location, move indoors. Please contact the National Weather Service if you see a funnel. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.