Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 14:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Matagorda; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty; Wharton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 428 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking some strong thunderstorms along a line extending from around Devers to Deer Park to near Egypt. Movement was southeast at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Alvin, northwestern Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, West University Place, La Marque and Santa Fe.alerts.weather.gov
