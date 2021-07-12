Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bucks; Delaware; Montgomery; Philadelphia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...SOUTHEASTERN MERCER...NORTHWESTERN BURLINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS PHILADELPHIA AND EAST CENTRAL DELAWARE COUNTIES At 529 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Burlington, or 12 miles southwest of Trenton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. Several reports of wires down have been received near the Delaware River in Bucks and Burlington Counties. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Trenton, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Bensalem, Mount Laurel, Ewing, Willingboro, Lumberton, Florence, Yeadon, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly, Riverside, Palmyra, Folcroft, Swarthmore and Hightstown. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 4 and 8. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 349 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 15 and 40. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 339 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 2 and 3. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 34 and 65. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 3 and 4. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH