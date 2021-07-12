Special Weather Statement issued for Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR APACHE COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM MDT/300 PM MST/ At 328 PM MDT/228 PM MST/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Houck, or 28 miles northwest of Zuni Pueblo, moving southeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Houck and Sanders.alerts.weather.gov
