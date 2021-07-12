Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpine County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Widespread, dangerously hot conditions. Valley and foothill afternoon highs from 100 to 110 degrees. Mountain highs in the 90s to 105 degrees. * WHERE...Central and Northern Sacramento Valley and Portions of the Northern San Joaquin Valley, adjacent foothills, and mountains up to approximately 6,000 ft elevation. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High to very high heat risk. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, CA
County
Glenn County, CA
County
Calaveras County, CA
County
Amador County, CA
County
Stanislaus County, CA
County
El Dorado County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Shasta, CA
County
Yuba County, CA
County
Plumas County, CA
County
San Joaquin County, CA
County
Alpine County, CA
County
Colusa County, CA
County
Sierra County, CA
County
Tuolumne County, CA
County
Tehama County, CA
County
Placer County, CA
County
Nevada County, CA
County
Shasta County, CA
County
Sutter County, CA
City
Colusa, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Valley#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Sierra Nevada#14 31 00#Motherlode
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
SportsCNN

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' sponsors offered statements of support Wednesday following her decision to pull out of Thursday's individual, all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old champion cited mental health concerns as the reason for her earlier withdrawal from Tuesday's team competition during interviews with reporters in Tokyo. Biles may...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Google mandates vaccines for all employees returning to offices

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Comments / 0

Community Policy