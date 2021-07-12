Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Someone Bought A Copy Of Skyrim For $600 In 2021

By Zack Zwiezen
Kotaku
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of the most popular video games ever released and it has been ported to more platforms than I have time to list. Yet, someone still decided to spend $600 on a sealed Xbox 360 copy of Skyrim at a recent online auction. As...

kotaku.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Auctions#Video Game#Xbox 360#Online Auction#Super Mario 64#Ps3#Skyrim Enhanced Edition#Red Dead Redemption
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesEngadget

Someone donated a copy of id Software's 'Super Mario Bros. 3' PC port to a museum

In 2015, John Romero shared a video showing off a demo id Software developed in 1990 to sell Nintendo on the idea of a PC port of Super Mario Bros. 3. Nintendo went on to reject the studio’s pitch, but the code John Carmack developed to allow the game to smoothly scroll on PC went on to play an important role in id’s subsequent Commander Keen games. That piece of gaming history has now made its way to the Strong National Museum of Play.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Weird Skyrim lore: the Thalmor’s crimes against hu-meownanity

Skyrim makes it abundantly clear that the Thalmor are not chill dudes. Whenever you wander through Whiterun there’s a guy yelling all day long about how the Thalmor are suppressing religion in Skyrim, and if you ask around you’ll hear that they’re prone to kidnapping dissenters and torturing them in a secret prison. Very uncool, but as the Dovahkiin you’ve got bigger things on your mind, like shouting, dragons, shouting at dragons, and seeing how many cabbages you can cram into your new home. Big stuff. The Thalmor slip your mind until you run into them later in the main questline, and by that point they are just an obstacle in your dragonslaying path.
Video Gamestechnewstoday.com

Best Games Like Skyrim You Can Play

It has been almost a decade since Todd Howard blessed the world with The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. Skyrim has captured the imaginations of players worldwide since its initial release on November 11, 2011. Bethesda has also released a remastered version of the game “The Special Edition” in 2016. Even...
Video GamesComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Discovery Answers 10-Year-Old Mystery

A new discovery has finally answered a 10-year-old mystery that has been plaguing players of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Skyrim is a game that boasts a vast open world with many mysteries, but it's also 10 years old, so almost all of these mysteries have been solved by someone on the Internet at one point or another. However, not every mystery has been solved, or at least the answer to every mystery isn't widely known.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Just Sold For $600 Through Auction

There’s been plenty of talk about auctions and games for selling some pretty incredibly outrageous prices. If you don’t recall, earlier this month we got the auction featuring a graded sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda, for the Nintendo Entertainment System which sold for nearly a million dollars. That’s a ton of money for a game that so many of us cherished and owned growing up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy