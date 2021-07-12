Someone Bought A Copy Of Skyrim For $600 In 2021

Skyrim makes it abundantly clear that the Thalmor are not chill dudes. Whenever you wander through Whiterun there’s a guy yelling all day long about how the Thalmor are suppressing religion in Skyrim, and if you ask around you’ll hear that they’re prone to kidnapping dissenters and torturing them in a secret prison. Very uncool, but as the Dovahkiin you’ve got bigger things on your mind, like shouting, dragons, shouting at dragons, and seeing how many cabbages you can cram into your new home. Big stuff. The Thalmor slip your mind until you run into them later in the main questline, and by that point they are just an obstacle in your dragonslaying path.