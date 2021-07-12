Which Wyoming players are taking advantage of new NIL rules?

"Fear the Gay Agenda," pro wrestler Effy warned the GCW crowd. When it was announced that Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) would be coming to Wyoming, the response from wrestling fans was one of excitement. Professional wrestling doesn't occur in Wyoming very often. Once in a while, back in the '90s, the big organizations like WWF (now WWE) and WCW would put on shows at the former Casper Events Center. But those occasions were few and far between.