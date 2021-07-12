Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Which Wyoming players are taking advantage of new NIL rules?

By Cody Tucker
Posted by 
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LARAMIE -- July 1 marked the first day NCAA athletes could profit off their names, images and likeness. By now I'm sure you know about Fresno State's Cavinder twins. Not only are those two -- Hanna and Haley -- really good at basketball, they have also been entertaining mass audiences on their social media accounts for years. Boost Mobile took notice. The Cavinder twins are the two newest spokeswomen for the wireless carrier.

laramielive.com

Comments / 0

Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming College Sports
Local
Wyoming Basketball
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Football
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Chambers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Boost Mobile#New Ventures#American Football#Nil#Fresno State#Llr#Di#Uw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
Related
Laramie, WYPosted by
Laramie Live

UW’s Top 50 football players: No. 13

LARAMIE -- During this summer series we are going to countdown the Top 50 football players in Wyoming history, presented by Premier Bone & Joint Centers, Worthy of Wyoming. The rules are simple: What was the player's impact while in Laramie? That means NFL stats, draft status or any other accolade earned outside of UW is irrelevant when it comes to this list.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Laramie Live

Catching up with former Wyoming Cowgirl Taylor Rusk

LARAMIE -- In May, former Cowgirl women’s basketball student-athlete Taylor Rusk graduated with her degree in Nursing. GoWyo.com caught up with Rusk, who finished her UW career ranked 20th in program history in scoring with 1,142 points, 10th with 329 assists, seventh with 184 made 3-pointers, was tied for second all-time with 128 career games played, 19th in steals with 116, 18th with 436 made field goals and was just the fifth Cowgirl in program history with both 1,000 career points and 300 career assists.
NFLPosted by
Laramie Live

How Many Medals Have Wyoming-Born Athletes Won at the Olympics?

How Many Medals Have Wyoming-Born Athletes Won at the Olympics?. Wyoming isn't represented on Team USA for the 2020 (in 2021) Olympics in Tokyo. But, athletes born in Wyoming have competed for the gold a handful of times over the last century. According to the folks at BeenVerified.com, seven Wyoming-born...
WWEPosted by
Laramie Live

Wrestling is Gay: Out Pro Wrestler Effy Has A Message for Wyoming

"Fear the Gay Agenda," pro wrestler Effy warned the GCW crowd. When it was announced that Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) would be coming to Wyoming, the response from wrestling fans was one of excitement. Professional wrestling doesn't occur in Wyoming very often. Once in a while, back in the '90s, the big organizations like WWF (now WWE) and WCW would put on shows at the former Casper Events Center. But those occasions were few and far between.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Laramie Live

Wyoming Race Fans Will Want to Watch ‘In The Blink Of An Eye’

Wyoming is known for MANY activities like, hunting, fishing, camping, rodeo and RACING! Yep, you can go all over the Cowboy State and find a racetrack to visit. Whether it's oval racing on dirt, clay or asphalt or pedal to the metal down a dragstrip there are lots of racing options. Casper Speedway, Cheyenne's Big Country Speedway, Gillette Thunder Speedway, Hypoxia Dragway in Evanston, Sweetwater Speedway in Rock Springs, and Newcastle has the Weston County Fairgrounds Raceway.
Public HealthPosted by
Laramie Live

COVID-19 Outbreak at Colorado Baseball Game

A COVID-19 outbreak in Colorado is said to have been caused by the masses of people that attended the Major League Baseball All-Star game that took place at Denver's Coors Field earlier this month. The report was released by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment earlier this month on...
BaseballPosted by
Laramie Live

Wyoming Legion Baseball 2021 Class ‘A’ All-State Awards

The 12 Wyoming Legion Baseball Class ‘A’ head coaches have selected the best players across the state for the 2021 season. 1ST TEAM: (players are listed alphabetically, first by the team, then by their last name) Corey Williams – Cheyenne Hawks. Tristan Blatt – Cody Cubs (3-Timer; First Team in...
Laramie, WYPosted by
Laramie Live

Laramie All-Stars Sweep District Little League Titles

After qualifying for the state tournament, both Laramie Little League all-star teams finished with District Tournament championships last Saturday. The Laramie Majors (11-12’s) beat Gillette 10-1 for the top seed from District No. 2 at the state tournament. The Laramie Minors (9-10’s) beat Torrington 10-5 and earned the top seed,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy