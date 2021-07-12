This fast-growing Chicago startup is trying out a 4-day workweek

In an increasingly work-focused society, many people are starting to experience the effects of overwork and burnout. Though a heavily work-centered culture has been largely ingrained in many countries around the world, there are some who are starting to pull back and seek out better alternatives for a more balanced and fulfilling life. Recently, a study was completed in Iceland that sought to test the effects of implementing a four-day workweek with no reduction in pay. The large-scale trials conducted from 2015–2019 reduced the working week from the typical 40 plus hours to just 35 or 36 hours a week, and the results were quite encouraging.