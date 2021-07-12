Cancel
Chicago, IL

This fast-growing Chicago startup is trying out a 4-day workweek

By Jim Dallke
bizjournals
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Chicago startup is helping employees combat burnout with an interesting new benefit: a four-day workweek. Clearcover, a fast-growing startup that raised $200 million earlier this spring, has given its more than 300 employees the option to work just four days a week during the months of July and August. In company surveys, Clearcover employees reported that the toll of the pandemic and the complexities of remote work were resulting in increased stress and the need for more mental health support, CEO Kyle Nakatsuji said. So to help workers lower their stress levels, Clearcover opted for three-day weekends this summer.

Businessbizjournals

Risk management startup hits unicorn status with a fresh $100M

Risk management startup Interos Inc. just became Greater Washington’s latest unicorn with a whopping $100 million in fresh funding. The Northern Virginia tech company clinched the capital in a Series C round led by San Francisco’s NightDragon, with participation from existing investors Kleiner Perkins of Menlo Park, California, and Venrock of Palo Alto, California, Interos said July 22.
Businessbizjournals

Michael Chasen’s ed-tech startup raises nine-figure round

D.C.’s Class Technologies Inc. has raised an eye-popping $105 million to fund an aggressive expansion — pushing it closer to unicorn status — less than a year after Blackboard Inc. co-founder Michael Chasen launched the ed-tech startup as the pandemic sparked a surge in virtual learning and demand for remote teaching tools skyrocketed.
Danville, CAdanvillesanramon.com

Startup Tri-Valley launches to enhance innovation ecosystem here

The Tri-Valley’s innovation culture took another major step forward when the two national labs and four cities announced the launch of Startup Tri-Valley. It was described by director Brandon Cardwell as going from the desktop to the cloud and is designed to meet entrepreneurs where they are in building their companies. The venture is funded by the cities of Livermore, Danville, Pleasanton and Dublin as well as Lawrence Livermore and Sandia national labs. They’ve been working together for almost a decade on the I-Gate and Daybreak Labs incubator.
BusinessFast Company

How 15+ tech companies are transitioning back to the office (or not)

After big tech companies like Facebook and Google spent billions on cool office spaces and perks designed to keep workers at the office, those workers were suddenly able to do their jobs closer to home life and family during the pandemic. Office work was no longer the default, and many employees liked that.
Sciencemymodernmet.com

Iceland Tests Out a 4-Day Work Week and Meets Huge Success

In an increasingly work-focused society, many people are starting to experience the effects of overwork and burnout. Though a heavily work-centered culture has been largely ingrained in many countries around the world, there are some who are starting to pull back and seek out better alternatives for a more balanced and fulfilling life. Recently, a study was completed in Iceland that sought to test the effects of implementing a four-day workweek with no reduction in pay. The large-scale trials conducted from 2015–2019 reduced the working week from the typical 40 plus hours to just 35 or 36 hours a week, and the results were quite encouraging.
Businessabovethelaw.com

Top 25 Biglaw Firm Will Roll Out 3-Day, In-Office Workweek Plan In September

Is the three-day, in-office workweek the new status quo for Biglaw firms? Based on the return-to-office plans we’ve seen thus far, this certainly seems to be the case. We recently received word that Covington & Burling — a firm that brought in $1,321,296,000 gross revenue in 2020, placing it at No. 25 on the most recent Am Law 100 ranking — will expect employees to return to the firm on September 7, and will be using a hybrid work model for attorneys and staff. Here’s a relevant excerpt from a memo that was sent out by the firm last month:
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte startup Anduin raises $14M to build out its AI platform, grow customer base

Local tech startup Anduin has raised a $14 million seed round that its founders believe will give the company the runway it needs to work toward a long-term expansion project. Anduin, founded in December by Pat Morrell, Justin Adams, Tanner Fritz, Ellen Choi and Chris Furlong, is an AI platform that automates and improves accounts receivable for accounting and consulting firms. The capital investment is the startup's first and was led by DC-based Venture Capital firm Revolution Ventures with participation from Relevance Ventures and Merian Ventures.
Cincinnati, OHbizjournals

Cincinnati-based startup overcomes pandemic challenges, grows delivery services

One of Cincinnati’s newest startups, Joey, aims to change the way consumers think about delivery by offering a peer-to-peer solution on small to large-scale deliveries. . “Think about going on your phone to order dinner from your favorite food delivery service. We’re similar to that, although we deliver almost any kind of physical belonging...
Chicago, ILbizjournals

Chicago startup Paro raises $25 million in Series B funding

Paro, the startup that connects companies to finance professionals, said it's raised $25 million in Series B funding. The Chicago-based company said the round was led by Madrona Venture Group, with participation from existing investors Revolution Ventures, Sierra Ventures and KGC Capital. The company works with CPAs, bookkeepers, accountants, controllers, financial analysts, auditors and CFOs.
EducationBirmingham Star

Study At Home, an e-Learning startup poised to grow

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/SRV Media): Study At Home is an e-Learning startup valued at 75 Million USD as of July 2021. With an eye on business expansion, the company plans to expand its operations through possible tie-ups with national and international service providers in the areas of online education. Study At Home is a recognized startup by the Government of India and has a network of over 100 educators teaching over 50,000 students spread across India, Pakistan, Nepal, BangladeshUAE.
Chicago, ILCrain's Chicago Business

2 Chicago startups going public via SPACs

Two fast-growing Chicago startups plan to go public in SPAC deals announced today. Fast Radius, a 3D-printing technology company in the West Loop led by former McKinsey partner Lou Rassey, said it’s going public in a deal with special-purpose acquisition company ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities that will value it at $1.4 billion.

