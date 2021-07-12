Cancel
Penn Yan, NY

Penn Yan Man Charged With Harassment

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 16 days ago

A 27-year old Penn Yan man was arrested Monday afternoon on a summons issued out of Penn Yan Village Court. Patrick Wheeler was arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident that happened the previous day. He was charged with harassment and released on an appearance ticket. Get the top...

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

